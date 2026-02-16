6 Stanzas, Slogans, Storm: Madhya Pradesh's Budget Session Begins

On Monday, the budget session in the Madhya Pradesh assembly opened not with routine calm, but with a charged mix of nationalism and political confrontation. For the first time, all six stanzas of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee were sung in unison, marking the state government's bold move to make the complete rendition mandatory at all government functions. The decision, backed by a January 28 directive of the Union Home Ministry, positions Madhya Pradesh to formally implement the full six-stanza protocol when performed alongside the national anthem.

Governor Mangubhai Patel then began his address, outlining the government's roadmap and achievements. He invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Amrit Kaal", calling it a transformative era for India and Madhya Pradesh alike. The speech highlighted the industry-friendly climate, the recently held Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, and the ambitious target of making Madhya Pradesh a $2 trillion economy by 2047.

The governor spoke of celebrating 2026 as the "Year of Agriculture", constructing 1.35 lakh houses under the PM Janman Yojana, rejuvenating the Shipra River in Ujjain to pollution-free status, and implementing sweeping reforms under the New Education Policy. He emphasised welfare schemes and the fulfilment of promises made in the Sankalp Patra 2023, portraying a government on the march toward development.

But the Opposition had other plans.

As the governor continued, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar rose sharply, accusing the government of ignoring critical issues in the speech, particularly alleged lapses in the tap water scheme and deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore. Within moments, slogans filled the Assembly. The decorum of the ceremonial address gave way to uproar.

Despite the protests, the governor pressed on, finishing his speech amid the din. Once he exited the House, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar declared that the unread portion of the address would be deemed as read, a procedural move that further inflamed tempers. The House was adjourned until the next day.

Earlier in the morning, before tensions erupted, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar had jointly welcomed the Governor. The session, running from February 16 to March 6, is packed with 3,478 questions, 236 calls for attention, 10 adjournment motions, 41 private member resolutions, and 83 Zero Hour questions.