Aligarh Police Return Foreigner's Phone Lost During IPL Final In Ahmedabad

An Australian cricket content creator, Jake Jeakings, publicly thanked the Aligarh Police for recovering his mobile phone after it went missing during last month's IPL final. Jeakings, a social media influencer with a large following for his cricket videos, said he was extremely grateful to the authorities for tracking the device, which had sentimental value for him, all the way from Ahmedabad to Aligarh.

Jeakings was in Gujarat to cover the IPL final that took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, when he lost his iPhone 16 Pro Max.

"Just a massive, massive thank you to the Aligarh police, especially Abhishek over there. The work that they did at all hours in the night to retrieve this phone," said Jeakings in a video posted by the ALigarh Police.

"This phone means a lot to me. It has photos of my late granddad, my beloved pets, who have unfortunately departed, and it meant a lot to me."

Jeakings said he was in 'debt' of the police officials who managed to track his phone, adding that "a massive ring was uncovered" in the process.

"Honestly, the fact that it ended up here in Aligarh and the fact that they found it is truly commendable. They put in a lot of resources, and I'm extremely grateful and thankful to every single person behind the scenes who helped and communicated with me," said Jeakings.

"I cannot thank them enough. And I'll be forever in debt for all their hard work, and I honestly cannot recommend the Aligarh police enough. Thank you so much, guys. I really, really appreciate it."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Incredibly Lucky'

As Jeakings' post went viral, social media users praised the Aligarh Police for their prompt action and urged them to resolve other cases with similar speed.

"Long tour your phone took from Ahmedabad to Aligarh," said one user, while another added: "Bro, you are incredibly lucky because I have seen many people lose their phone and not get it back for a year. Congratulations."

A third commented: "My phone was also stolen from Aligarh. The police informed me that its location was showing in Mathura and that it was active there. What I don't understand is that recovering the phone is the police's job, not mine. It's been over six months now. Let's see how long it takes for the Aligarh police to recover my phone and return it to me."