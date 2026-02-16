Pune Man Drops Rs 70,000 Phone, Gets It Back Hours Later From Stranger Who Says "We Should Do Good"

In a time when many people worry about theft and online security, one incident in Pune has reminded people that honesty still exists. A resident from Keshav Nagar lost his expensive smartphone late Wednesday night but got it back within hours because a stranger chose to do the right thing and refused any reward.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, when the man accidentally dropped his Samsung S25 while riding his bike, about 1.5 kilometers from his home in Keshav Nagar. He was wearing shorts, and he believes the phone slipped out of his pocket and onto the road.

Around 8:35 pm, he realised he didn't have it. Panicked, he returned to the same route and searched the dark road for about half an hour. He borrowed a mobile phone from someone nearby and called his phone several times, but received no response. He later said it was overwhelming to realise that a phone worth Rs 70,000 was possibly lost.

Fearing the situation could escalate, he remotely locked the phone using Google Find My Device at 9 pm. At around 9:30 pm, he arrived at the nearest police station, where officers advised him to file an online complaint and assured an investigation.

Sharing his story on Reddit, the Pune resident shared how the kindness of a stranger changed his night. He wrote in the caption that he had lost his phone worth Rs 70,000 in Keshav Nagar, but what happened next restored his faith in people.

He returned home feeling helpless. Since he lives alone and doesn't have a replacement phone, he emailed his girlfriend from his laptop and asked her to call his number repeatedly. Around 10:30 pm, his girlfriend informed him that someone had answered the call. At 11 pm, he spoke to the person who had found the phone using his building guard's phone.

The person who found the phone said he had found it on the street. Since it was late, they decided to meet the next morning. The person returned the phone without expecting any reward. During the meeting, he explained that he earns around Rs 1,000 a day, but chooses honesty over financial greed. He said he earns 1,000 rupees a day, is happy, and believes in doing good deeds, and this resonated with the phone's owner.