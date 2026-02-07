Pune Commuters Stunned As Dog Rides On Autorickshaw Roof In Busy Street

Pune's roads are usually full of noise, traffic, and rushing people. Around Dange Chowk, commuters see crowded streets every day, with auto-rickshaws moving through lanes and bikes squeezing past cars. But sometimes, even in this daily rush, something unusual makes people stop and look. This time, there was no traffic jam or accident. People's attention was drawn when they saw a dog sitting calmly on the roof of a moving auto-rickshaw, as if it was a normal thing for it.

What The Video Shows

The clip begins on a busy street in Dange Chowk. The footage shows an auto-rickshaw moving through traffic, with a dog sitting comfortably on its roof. The dog neither barks nor moves around, nor attempts to get off. It simply sits in place, watching the vehicles and people passing by.

Watch Video Here:

Even when the auto-rickshaw passes a speed breaker, the dog remains almost motionless. It easily maintains its balance and remains there. Its posture appears completely calm, as if it is used to sitting there.

At the end of the clip, the auto-rickshaw slowly moves through traffic. The dog remains calmly seated on the roof until the vehicle disappears into the busy street.

The text in the video reads "Don Mhantyat Don." The location is also listed as "Dange Chowk," indicating where this unique scene was recorded.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed after seeing the video. One user commented, "Walk slowly Dogesh brother is moving ahead."

Another user noted, "The aura of the dog is rising day by day."