Man Sets Mother On Fire Inside UP Police Station, Films Her

The cops trying to douse the flames

The cops came running, some threw mud, others got the gunny sacks as a woman was set on fire inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh, shows a disturbing video. Hemlata, who suffered 40% burns, died during treatment at a hospital, said police.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place around 2 pm at Khair police station in Aligarh.

The CCTV footage shows the woman rushing into the police station when she was doused with petrol and set on fire by a man next to her, which the cops say is her son Gaurav.

As a cop tries to take the lighter out of the woman's hand, it falls to the ground and the son, who has a mobile in one hand, sets her on fire, shows the video.

A huge ball of fire erupts and everyone backs off. The son falls to the ground, shows the video, gets up and starts recording the ghastly scene.

The 22-year-old son has been arrested, says Sanjiv Suman Senior Superintendent of Police.

"Her son set her on fire at the police station. There was a family dispute regarding a land. She had filed an FIR. Today, the two warring sides were visiting the police station to find a solution. But the parties failed to reach an understanding. Soon after the woman went out. When she returned, her son set her on fire. The incident was caught on camera," said Mr Suman.

The family has been shown the video, said the officer.

"By the time the police intervened, the son had set her on fire. The cops also suffered burns while trying to extinguish the fire. The woman was immediately rushed to a hospital," the cop added.

(With inputs from Adnan Khan)