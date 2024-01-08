Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Invited For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received an invitation to attend consecration ceremony of Ram temple

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday officially received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement shared by producer Mahaveer Jain, the actors will be part of the ceremony set to be held on January 22.

"Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS; Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan; and producer Mahaveer Jain met Alia and Ranbir today and invited them for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya," the statement read.

Days ago, veteran star Rajinikanth also personally received the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony.

Mr Jain's sources had previously said Rajinikanth, Alia, Ranbir, and other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar are also expected to be part of the ceremony.

