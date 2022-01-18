Akhilesh Yadav Strikes Back At BJP On Charges Of Fielding Criminals In UP Polls

Congress and BJP colluded in framing Azam Khan, Akhilesh Yadav alleged (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, under attack for fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds, today defended his decision, claiming that the ruling BJP has framed his party leaders in false cases.

Flanked by new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over from the BJP, and veteran leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, who was recently released from jail, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP has the most MLAs with criminal backgrounds.

The SP president was responding to media queries on a Public Interest Litigation which sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission to de-register any political party which violates the directions of the top court on making public information about their candidate's criminal record.

The PIL cited the case of SP nominee from Kairana constituency - Nahid Hasan - who was recently arrested under the Gangster Act.

Calling the PIL BJP-sponsored, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that going by this standard, the BJP will not be able to contest anywhere in the country.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have a number of cases against them. The maximum number of MLAs with criminal backgrounds have reached the Assembly from the BJP," he said.

The BJP has been accusing the Samajwadi Party of sheltering gangsters and mafias during its rule in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party, which has been protecting criminals, has now given tickets to anti-social elements and history sheeters for several Assembly seats, including Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Siyana, Bulandshahar and Loni in western Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said yesterday.

The SP chief alleged that a large number of his party leaders have been framed in fake cases under the BJP government.

"I have said this earlier also, a DM who had come from another state and wanted an extension was posted to Rampur and he worked there as per the wishes of the government.

"An IPS who had charges against him was sent to Rampur to end his inquiry. During the past five years, the BJP framed fake cases against Samajwadi Party leaders and Nahid Hasan also comes in this category," Mr Yadav claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that both Congress and BJP colluded in framing senior leader Azam Khan who is currently in jail.

He also alleged that Apna Dal leader Krishna Patel is "facing atrocities" ever since she came over to his party and that cases were reopened and action has been initiated against her Trust.

"What has happened to this government? Why is the government so terrified? Had it performed its duties well for these sections of society, it would not have had to take the help of government agencies ...people of all sections are angry with them," Yadav said.

After promising 300 units of free power to domestic consumers if voted to power, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will launch a campaign tomorrow for people to register to avail this facility.

"Those with domestic connections in their names or those who plan to take it in future should register by filling the form starting tomorrow to avail the benefit of free electricity up to 300 units when the Samajwadi Party comes to power," he said.

Samajwadi Party will bring its manifesto after the BJP releases its poll document, he added.

"We have taken important suggestions from different sections and if anyone wants to give any suggestions they can do so through social media," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through the Namo app today, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP was aware of how the elections were going to be conducted and they strengthened their digital medium while others are preparing now.

"We have an app, which has been activated," he said.

A number of smaller parties have extended unconditional support to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel told reporters.