Akhilesh Yadav Portrayed As Krishna In Birthday Poster, BJP Demands Apology

Samajwadi Party workers on Wednesday celebrated party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 53rd birthday by unveiling a poster that portrayed him as Lord Krishna, prompting the BJP to say that those whose "political agenda has always been based on religious appeasement never miss an opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma".

Around 25-30 workers of the SP Yuvjan Sabha participated in a 'havan' organised in Varanasi to mark his birthday.

SP Yuvjan Sabha state general secretary Ajay Fauji said the poster portraying Yadav as Lord Krishna holding a copy of the Constitution symbolised the Lok Sabha MP's commitment to upholding the Constitution and justice.

"We have depicted Akhilesh Yadav in the form of Lord Krishna holding the Constitution because he believes in the Constitution. Lord Krishna showed people the right path and stood for righteousness," Fauji told PTI Videos.

Referring to Hindu beliefs about the incarnation of Kalki, he said, "Lord Kalki is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, just as Lord Krishna is," adding that the poster conveys that Yadav is "walking on the path shown by Lord Krishna for the welfare of the country and its people".

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi demanded an apology from SP workers.

"Those whose political agenda has always been based on religious appeasement, who never miss an opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma, who created every possible obstacle in the construction of the Ram Lalla temple, and who have consistently avoided speaking even a word about Lord Krishna's birthplace, portraying them as a deities an insult to God," he said.

"The Samajwadi Party workers responsible for this act should apologise. They will have to face the consequences of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees," Tripathi added.

Fauji also linked the symbolism to Yadav's recent criticism of the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"If he is raising his voice against the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple, he will always raise his voice for every temple. We want him to stand with every section of society and help the people," he said.

Asked about the purpose of the religious ceremony, Fauji said the participants prayed for justice and righteousness to prevail.

"We offered prayers with the hope that Lord Kalki, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, would take birth in Kaliyuga. Lord Krishna always stood for justice, and we prayed that the same values continue to guide society," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)