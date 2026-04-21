Assam Elections 2026: Akhil Gogoi Eyes Sivasagar Win Again But Tough AGP And BJP Contest Awaits

The Sivasagar constituency in Assam is once again in focus with sitting MLA Akhil Gogoi seeking to retain his seat in what is shaping up to be a closely contested fight. The Raijor Dal chief, who made headlines in the last election, is facing a more complex political contest this time.

The voter base in Sivasagar includes a large section of the Ahom community along with tea-tribe workers and an urban middle class.

Gogoi is facing Prodip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a veteran leader with multiple terms as MLA, and Kushal Dowari of the BJP. The presence of both AGP and BJP candidates, despite being part of the same alliance, has made the contest triangular.

Early Life

Gogoi was born in Selenghat village in Jorhat to Boluram and Priyada Gogoi. He studied English Literature in Guwahati's Cotton College from 1993 to 1996. During this period, he was actively involved in student politics and held key roles such as general secretary and magazine secretary in the students' union.

After college, Gogoi joined United Revolutionary Movement Council of Assam (URMCA), a mass organisation linked to the CPI-ML-PCC.

By the late 1990s, Gogoi distanced himself from the group and shifted towards independent intellectual and political work. He later took up editorial responsibilities with Natun Padatik, an Assamese Marxist journal, where he worked alongside noted scholar Hiren Gohain.

2019 CAA Protests

When he protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020, Gogoi emerged as one of the prominent faces of the movement. He was arrested in December 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and spent nearly two years in jail.

Despite this, he contested the 2021 Assembly elections and won from Sivasagar. Akhil Gogoi became one of the rare leaders in Assam to secure a victory while in prison. He defeated BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar by a margin of nearly 12,000 votes.

Following this, Gogoi formally strengthened his political presence through Raijor Dal, a party that grew out of the anti-CAA movement and positioned itself around regional issues. For the party, Sivasagar remains a crucial seat.

The voting for all 126 seats in Assam took place on April 9, and the results will be announced on May 4.