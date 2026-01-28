"Deeply Shocked" Mamata Banerjee Demands Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a probe into the plane crash that killed NCP chief and the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, this morning. Pawar and four others, including the plane's pilots and his security personnel, died as the small plane flying them from Mumbai crashed during a landing attempt in Baramati.

In an online post, Banerjee said she was deeply shocked by Ajit Pawar's sudden death.

"Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss," she said.

Baramati Plane Crash Updates

Extending condolences to the Pawar family, the Trinamool chief demanded a probe into the crash.

My condolences to his family including his uncle… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2026

"My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajit ji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation," the chief minister added.

Her remark comes as condolences pour in from politicians across the spectrum. In Delhi, several leaders are also heading to NCP founder Sharad Pawar's residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have dialled Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the incident.

Pawar's aircraft took off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed near Baramati while trying to land. Fire, smoke, and mangled remains were seen at the spot. All five passengers died in the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed.

Ajit Pawar had wrested control of the NCP from veteran politician and party founder Sharad Pawar after a power tussle in 2023.