Ajay Chautala Escapes Unhurt After "Car Jumps Divider, Tyre Comes Off"

Ajay Chautala and JJP's state unit chief Nishan Singh were on their way to Jind from Narwana when the accidenttook place.

All India | | Updated: January 09, 2019 02:12 IST
The car, which was moving at a slow speed, jumped onto a divider. (File)


Jind: 

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) patron Ajay Singh Chautala had a fortunate escape on Tuesday after his car's rear tyre came off and the vehicle jumped onto a divider in Jind, a party spokesman said.

The car, which was moving at a slow speed, jumped onto a divider after its rear tyre came off, the spokesman said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap.

The JJP was formed last month after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) following a bitter power struggle between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala.

