Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Flight Announcement: Air India To Crew

Under a new advisory, Air India crew will be required to say "Jai Hind" before every flight announcement.

Air India crew will now have to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour", an official advisory of the airline said today. Officials say it is a "reminder" to the staff, in line with the "mood of the nation".

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ''Jai Hind'' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations read.

During his first stint as Air India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar direction to pilots in May 2016.

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Mr Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.

"The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a ''namaskaar'' as was the tradition. A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing, he had instructed the crew.