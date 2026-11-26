Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Thursday highlighted the 'new normal' in India's response to terror attacks, saying New Delhi "couldn't respond" after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks but has been foiling the designs of terrorists by giving "befitting" replies over the past few years. The top air force officer cited Operation Sindoor to drive home his point.

"It happened in 2008, and we could not give a response. But after that, whatever events like this have happened, we have been able to give a befitting response. The best response you have seen was in Operation Sindoor, which is still ongoing," he said at a gathering organised to remember the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Stressing that terror and talks can't take place simultaneously, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said the "new normal" has acted as a deterrent against the perpetrators of terror attacks.

"After this, we have created this new normal, as our Prime Minister has stated that terror and talks will not go together, water and blood will not flow together, and the differentiation between a terrorist and his supporter will no longer be there. It's a very great thing, and we are all prepared to do this. So, hopefully, given the amount of deterrence which we have now created, such events should not happen at all," he added.

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India attacked and destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, 2025, through airstrikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistani forces launched airstrikes on Indian military and civilian installations. New Delhi then dialled up the intensity of Operation Sindoor as its missiles penetrated deep into Pakistan and hit its military bases.

The operation paused after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart to request a halt.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit said the 2008 Mumbai terror attack -- during which 166 people were killed by Pakistani terrorists -- was a grim reminder that the nation must be protected.

"The Constitution defines the nation we serve. Among the fundamental duties, it places on every citizen the duty to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so. The events of 2008 (26/11 attacks) remind us that this nation must be protected by every one of us. It gives me great pride to stand before the youth of our nation. Every interaction with young Indians strengthens my confidence in the future of our country. Nearly 65% of Indians are below the age of 35. Our median age is around 29. At a time when many major economies are ageing, India is young," he added.

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He paid homage to the 166 people who lost their lives and remembered the police personnel, NSG commandos, security personnel, and ordinary citizens who confronted the attackers with courage.

"Today is 26 November. It is a day no Indian can forget. Eighteen years ago today, terrorists attacked the city. A total of 166 innocent people lost their lives. Our police, our NSG commandos, our security personnel, and many ordinary citizens confronted the attackers with great courage. Several of them made the supreme sacrifice. I pay homage to every life we lost, and to every braveheart who laid down his life protecting Mumbai and the nation. I also remember their families, who have carried that loss with great dignity for 18 years," he added.

He also highlighted the importance of becoming a self-reliant nation.

"We want to be a developed country, we want to be Atmanirbhar, we want to have a great say in global affairs, and we want to make every person in India feel very proud that they are part of Bharat. That is the vision of Viksit Bharat," he said.

With inputs from ANI