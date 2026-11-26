It's been 18 years since the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. While the role of the Pakistan Army and the ISI in the deadly assault has been well established, one mysterious figure has remained in the shadows of the sinister operation.

This unidentified officer, referred to only by his rank, keeps cropping up in the 26/11 chargesheets and trial documents.

Identified as "Accused Number 20: Major General Sahab - Name Not Known", he is the only one among the 32 Pakistanis listed in the 2009 chargesheet whose identity has not been established.

Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, had told interrogators in considerable detail about the role of "Major General Sahab" in training the 10 terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

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While the NIA chargesheet, based on accounts given by Kasab and David Headley, named several Pakistan Army officers, including Major General Muhammad Khalid Rao, Colonel Sadatullah of the Special Communications Organisation (SCO), Major Iqbal and his superior, Lieutenant Colonel Hamza, the identity of "Major General Sahab" remains shrouded in mystery.

There is no known photograph or sketch of this Major General. The only clues to his identity lie in Kasab's police interrogation report.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police, Kasab recounted in considerable detail the various levels of training provided by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Pakistan Army. His testimony also referred to the shadowy figure of "Major General Sahab", who would visit the Lashkar training camp in Muzaffarabad.

"During the course of this training, an unknown man was also present. At that time, Hafiz Saeed and Lakhvi came there and met and hugged the unknown man, who was referred to from then on as 'Major General'. The Major General supervised the eight-week long training that made us into 'pucca jihadis'," Kasab told the interrogators.

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According to Kasab, the "Major General" visited the group again in August 2008 at the Lashkar training camp to "motivate" the recruits. He also asked Kasab whether he knew how to swim.

"The Major General came to this camp and after hugging Saeed and Lakhvi, took them aside for a private chat. When the trio returned, Lakhvi said that the Major General wanted to test our preparedness. The Major General told Hafiz Saeed, 'Saeed saab, aap target lagao.' Saeed told the course commander to place 10 targets and said, 'When I say fire, all of you should fire single shots and when I say fire twice, open rapid fire.' As per cue, all 10 fired and hit the target," Kasab narrated.

He also recalled receiving a "pat" on his back from the Major General after the drill.

More than 170 people, including 26 foreigners, were killed when the 10 terrorists struck at select targets in this metropolis on the night of November 26, and held several hostage for 60 hours at two five-star hotels.