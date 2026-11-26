As terrorists opened fire inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 attacks in 2008, nurse Anjali Kulthe faced a daunting challenge. With 20 pregnant women under her care, she had to find a way to keep them safe while gunfire echoed through the hospital. According to Kulthe's account, she was on night duty in the antenatal ward on November 26, 2008, when hospital staff received information that terrorists involved in the attack on Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) were moving towards the hospital. Shortly afterwards, gunshots were heard from behind the building. Looking out of a window, she saw armed men entering the premises after security personnel had been shot.

Realising the danger, Kulthe quickly moved the 20 pregnant women into a small pantry inside the ward. She switched off the lights, locked the area and asked everyone to silence their mobile phones. The group remained hidden there as the attack unfolded.

A Delivery Amid Gunfire

The situation became even more challenging when one of the women, described by Kulthe as a high-risk patient suffering from hypertension, went into labour during the siege. With doctors unable to safely reach the ward because of the ongoing gunfire, Kulthe escorted the patient to the labour room through the hospital.

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Reports state that the woman delivered a baby safely. According to Kulthe and subsequent media accounts, the child was later named "Goli" (bullet), a reference to the circumstances surrounding her birth during the attack.

The siege at Cama Hospital lasted for several hours. Kulthe and the patients under her care survived the attack, while security personnel and hospital staff were among those killed.

Recognition Years Later

Years after the attacks, Kulthe shared her experience at the United Nations Security Council in December 2022, recounting how she helped protect the women under her care during the siege.

Her story has since inspired the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. While media reports link the movie to Kulthe's actions and the experiences of hospital staff during the attacks, the film is generally described as being inspired by these events rather than serving as a strict biographical portrayal of Kulthe herself.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, claimed 166 lives and remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history. Amid the tragedy, stories such as Kulthe's continue to be remembered as examples of courage under extraordinary circumstances.