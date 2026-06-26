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AIADMK Rebel Factions Patch Up, EPS Restores Senior Leaders To Core Team

Following the recent assembly elections and an intense internal party feud, these senior leaders had previously been stripped of their organisational positions after breaking ranks with the high command.

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AIADMK Rebel Factions Patch Up, EPS Restores Senior Leaders To Core Team
The party leadership has reversed its disciplinary stance.
Chennai:

In a major organisational overhaul aimed at consolidation, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday officially re-inducted and appointed rebel senior leaders and former ministers S P Velumani, Natham R Viswanathan, and P Thangamani in prominent party office-bearer positions.

Following the recent assembly elections and an intense internal party feud, these senior leaders had previously been stripped of their organisational positions after breaking ranks with the high command.

Of the 25 AIADMK legislators who initially backed TVK during the confidence motion last month, four party MLAs subsequently resigned from their positions and formally switched their allegiance to the ruling party.

However, Velumani and his remaining faction members met Palaniswami to submit an official letter of support reaffirming their loyalty to the AIADMK. This rapprochement prompted Palaniswami to welcome the veterans back into the fold and reward them with key senior portfolios.

With the two AIADMK factions having recently patched up their differences, the party leadership reversed its disciplinary stance, formally communicating to the Assembly Speaker that it wished to drop all disqualification or disciplinary proceedings against the rebel faction.

Under the new appointments, Palaniswami, in a statement, said Velumani and Viswanathan have been designated as deputy general secretaries of the AIADMK. Similarly, Thangamani has been assigned the powerful portfolio of organising secretary.

While the announcement solidifies the return of the Kongu region strongmen, the party high command has notably remained tight-lipped regarding the political fate of fellow rebel leader and former minister C Ve Shanmugam.

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