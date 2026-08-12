Malaysian Princess Marries British Racing Driver In Lavish Kuala Lumpur Wedding. See Pics

British racing driver Chris Froggatt has begun a new chapter away from the racetrack after marrying Malaysian royal Princess Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana Alia in Kuala Lumpur. The couple got married on August 7 in a royal wedding attended by members of the Pahang royal family. Froggatt and Princess Ilyana kept their relationship largely private, and little is known about their romance before the wedding.

Notably, Princess Ilyana is the daughter of Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Sultan of Pahang and a former King of Malaysia. Her father became Malaysia's 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or King, in 2019 and served a five-year term, Hello Magazine reported. Malaysia has a unique rotating monarchy. Its nine hereditary rulers take turns serving as the country's king, with each term lasting five years.

Royal wedding in Kuala Lumpur

The wedding ceremony took place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Sultan Abdullah was among those present, along with Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and other members of the royal family.

The ceremony followed Islamic and Malay royal traditions. Froggatt performed the sunnah prayer before the marriage proceedings began.

The couple exchanged wedding rings and completed the presentation of the mas kahwin, the traditional marriage gift. The ceremony was followed by prayers and several traditional royal rituals, including the Merenjis, a symbolic sprinkling ceremony intended to bless the newlyweds.

Other guests included Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

Following the wedding, the Royal Household of Pahang released an official statement that read, "May Her Royal Highness Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana and Christopher Lionel Froggatt be blessed with happiness, grace, and lasting prosperity in sailing the ark of marriage, building a family that is sakinah, mawaddah wa rahmah [tranquil, loving, and merciful]."

Princess Ilyana's royal look

For the wedding, Princess Ilyana wore a gown designed by Malaysian designer Radzuan Radziwill.

She also wore the Queen Azizah Diamond Tiara, a striking royal heirloom. The tiara was originally acquired from Belgian jeweller Wolfers in Brussels and has previously been worn by other members of the Pahang royal family at their weddings.

Who is Chris Froggatt?

Froggatt, 32, is a British racing driver who competes in GT racing, including the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

His interest in professional motorsport was partly sparked by a Ferrari driving experience in Italy. According to his racing biography, he attended a Ferrari high-performance driving event at the company's Fiorano test track as a guest of a friend. The experience encouraged him to pursue racing more seriously.

His official bio on Tempestra Racing states, "A childhood love of cars, riding quad bikes and motocross from a young age all fuelled his fascination with speed, and his unfashionably late arrival on the car racing scene at 24 years of age. But it was an exploratory Ferrari high-performance driving event at the Ferrari test track at Fiorano, Italy as a guest of a close friend, that proved to be the turning point for Chris and his journey to the starting grid of international motor racing."