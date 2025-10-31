Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

AIADMK Expels KA Sengottaiyan, VK Sasikala's Aide And Veteran Leader

There were rumours last month that Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA, had given AIADMK boss Edappadi Palaniswami, a deadline to bring back OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AIADMK Expels KA Sengottaiyan, VK Sasikala's Aide And Veteran Leader
Chennai:

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, has expelled veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan, who had pushed for the return of expelled figures like ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam; VK Sasikala, party icon and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide, and TTV Dhinakaran.

He, and his supporters, had earlier been removed from party positions.

There were rumours last month that Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA, had given party boss Edappadi K Palaniswami, also a former Chief Minister, a deadline to forgive-and-forget, and bring back OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran, arguing only a 'united' AIADMK could defeat Chief Minister MK Stalin's party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in next year's Assembly election.

Last week Sengottaiyan denied issuing deadlines. He said his remarks were "misinterpreted" and reported inaccurately by some media outlets. "I never said '10-day deadline'... " he said at a private event, "I only said efforts should begin in 10 days and the process could take a month..."

And, asked about reports of confusion and dissent within the AIADMK, triggered by his demands to bring back the three leaders, the former School Education minister, whose comments were seen as a direct challenge to EPS, snapped back, "That is your view."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
KA Sengottaiyan, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Election
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com