Before Poll, Thevar Memorial Sparks Political Realignment Buzz In Tamil Nadu

An interesting political churn is unfolding in Tamil Nadu with Thevar Jayanthi celebrations at Pasumpon – the birthplace of Muthuramalinga Thevar, a freedom fighter and influential leader of the community – turning into a platform for possible re-alignment within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the larger opposition ranks before next year's election.

It began with a trio of past and present AIADMK leaders – the expelled O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, and the dissenting KA Sengottaiyan – coming together at the Thevar memorial on the 118th birth anniversary of the community icon on Thursday. The joint appearance triggered speculation about the revival of a Thevar-centric political axis in southern Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK can win the 2026 election only if all those who were part of Amma's movement (referring to party icon and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) come together again," Sengottaiyan told reporters, while Panneerselvam, or OPS, said, "We've taken a vow here… to fight together. Unity among those who followed Jayalalithaa is essential for Tamil Nadu's future."

"Today is just the beginning… goal is to bring back Jayalalithaa's rule," Dhinkaran said.

Earlier today OPS and Sengottaiyan travelled together from Madurai to Pasumpon. Yesterday evening they met at a city hotel for talks joined, via phone, by Dhinakaran.

Sengottaiyan, a Jayalalithaa loyalist, recently created ripples within the AIADMK by demanding the re-induction of expelled leaders, including former Jayalalithaa's aide, Sasikala, and OPS.

His rational was only their return could stop the DMK from claiming a second consecutive term (after also recording back-to-back wins in Lok Sabha polls) and help the AIADMK win.

After that remark AIADMK boss Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, sacked Sengottaiyan.

Added to that, both OPS and Dhinakaran belong to the Thevar community and recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, citing differences over leadership.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief Dhinakaran and OPS both belong to the Thevar community, and the former earlier said he would only align with a 'winning front'.

The Thevar community has significant influence in southern Tamil Nadu and was earlier seen as an AIADMK support base. But it drifted away after the OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran were expelled. That may have the party's prospects in the 2021 state and 2024 federal polls.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply, EPS accused the trio of acting like the DMK's 'B team', and said, "The AIADMK lost the 2021 election because of their betrayal. The weeds have been removed and the party is flourishing now." And when asked about disciplinary action against Sengottaiyan, he said, "… action will be taken against whoever acts against the party."

For now, while the trio appear united in invoking Jayalalithaa's legacy, the political path ahead remains unclear. Whether they will succeed in re-entering the AIADMK or join hands with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is fast emerging as a new force in Tamil Nadu politics.