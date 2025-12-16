Class 7 Boy Dies After Wall Collapses At Government School In Tamil Nadu

A Class 7 boy died, and another student was injured after a wall collapsed at a government school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

The incident occurred while students were sitting outside their classrooms and having their midday meal.

Tiruvallur District Collector Pratap told NDTV that a preliminary investigation revealed four students were eating when the compound wall suddenly collapsed. One student died, one was injured, and the other two were unharmed, he said.

He added that Public Works Department officials would check the building's structural strength to rule out future risks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the boy's family.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered criticism from the opposition parties, blaming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for neglecting the maintenance of school infrastructure.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement calling the death "tragic" and "avoidable."

"If, instead of setting up a stage like a cinema platform and spending on a self-congratulatory victory event for the slogan "Tamil Nadu Excels in Education," that expenditure had been used to maintain the constructions of government schools, this tragic loss of life could certainly have been avoided today," Palaniswami said.

He also urged the Chief Minister for safety audits of all government school buildings across Tamil Nadu. BJP State President Nayinar Nagendhran alleged the incident reflected administrative failure under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Officials said an inquiry is underway, and a case has been registered.