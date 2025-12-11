AIADMK Will Win 210 Seats In The Upcoming Assembly Election: EPS

In a crucial AIADMK General and Executive Council meeting, the General Council empowers Edappadi Palaniswami to take decisions regarding including more like-minded parties into the alliance ahead of the 2026 election.

AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami emphasised the importance of the AIADMK and BJP alliance and, with the calculation of the past election vote percentage of both parties, said the AIADMK alliance will win in 210 seats in the upcoming assembly election. Edappadi Palaniswami also reiterated that as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, AIADMK heads the alliance and also stressed it will form a government with its own majority, in a way saying no to a coalition government.

Sixteen resolutions were passed in the General Council Meeting, where one resolution was passed to empower Edappadi Palaniswami to make decisions regarding the alliance. Many resolutions were critical of the DMK government over various issues.

While speaking in the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami noted that Tamil Nadu people have a tendency to vote in a different way in assembly elections compared to parliament elections.

"In the 2019 Parliament election, we only won 2 assembly seats in 39 parliament seats, whereas in the 2021 assembly election, the AIADMK alliance won 75 seats. Similarly, in 2019, bypoll for assembly seats, AIADMK won 9 seats, which were held along with the MP election. Likewise, in the 2024 parliament election, AIADMK won 10 assembly seats in 39 parliament seats. Now, AIADMK and BJP formed an alliance. If we calculated the vote percentage of both parties together based on the 2024 election, the total vote percentage would be 41.33%. With this calculation, the AIADMK alliance will win 210 seats in the upcoming assembly election," Edappadi Palaniswami added.

He also said near the election, there would be clarity on alliance partners and said no one can stop the victory of the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Taking a jibe at the DMK government over corruption charges, Edappadi Palaniswami gave assurance, saying once AIADMK forms the government, there would be strict legal action against ministers who were accused of corruption.

Meanwhile, DMK reacted to Edappadi Palaniswami saying AIADMK will face another defeat under EPS leadership.

"In 2024 BJP and AIADMK faced election separately. PMK, AMMK, G K Vasan's TMC, O Pannerselvam, Pudhiya Needhi Katchi, IJK, and Tamilga Munnetra Kazhagam were part of the BJP alliance. But now in the AIADMK alliance, only BJP and TMC are part of the alliance. No clear sign from DMDK. "Even if AIADMK manages to form an alliance, it can't defeat DMK," says Minister Regupathi.

Very interestingly, AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami did not mention the expelled leaders, and also he abstained from criticising any former leaders of AIADMK in the General Council meeting. Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader O. Pannerselvam met Amit Shah in New Delhi, and very recently, BJP leader Annamalai met TTV Dhinakaran. BJP is trying to pull O Pannerselvam and TTV's AMMK into NDA to avoid a vote split.

Sources in AIADMK say there is no need for us to speak about expelled leaders in the party's general council meeting, and the alliance decision would be taken by Edappadi Palaniswami.