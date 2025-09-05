AIADMK Leader Urges EPS To Reunite Factions, Sets 10-Day Deadline

In a dramatic turn of events in the AIADMK, which appeared to be putting up a united front, veteran leader and eight-time MLA K Sengottaiyan has urged party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to bring leaders who were expelled back into the party, setting a 10-day deadline for action. While he didn't named them directly and called them "leaders who left the party", Mr Sengottaiyan appeared to be referring to former general secretary VK Sasikala, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The leader's unity call was welcomed by two of the expelled leaders as well as the state unit of the party's ally, BJP.

"If things don't move, I will initiate steps with like-minded leaders within the AIADMK," Mr Sengottaiyan said, terming himself a disciplined party worker willing to lead such an effort. Citing a similar inclusive approach in the past by the party's leadership, he said, "Let's forget and forgive. Only if we embrace those who have left can we win elections. This is the lesson our leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa taught us."

With the AIADMK facing three consecutive poll defeats - the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls - since J Jayalalithaa died in 2016, Mr Sengottaiyan stressed that the party's future in the 2026 Assembly elections depends on reuniting all factions.

"Those leaders keep saying they would unconditionally return. Only if we forgive and bring them back can we win," he said, adding that the AIADMK lost a key opportunity in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Had we joined hands with the BJP, we could have won 30 seats."

The veteran leader also claimed he had the chance to take over the party leadership twice, but chose unity instead. "I have served the party with dedication. After Amma's (J Jayalalithaa's) death, we had many challenges. Sasikala was unanimously chosen as party chief to save AIADMK. Amma had also praised me during difficult times," he said.

Responses

Ms Sasikala was quick to respond, welcoming Mr Sengottaiyan's call for unity. "He has proved AIADMK cannot be destroyed by anyone. His call for unity reflects the voice of every AIADMK worker and the people of Tamil Nadu. A united AIADMK can send DMK home in 2026," she said in a statement.

OPS also expressed his willingness, saying: "Mr Sengottaiyan echoed my voice. We are also fighting for unity. We wish him well."

BJP's Reaction

OPS and TTV Dhinakaran - who is the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) - have exited the NDA, weakening the alliance, and the BJP welcomed Mr Sengottaiyan's remarks. The party's state president, Nainar Nagendhiran, called it a positive move, while the former state chief, K Annamalai, said he had spoken to Mr Dhinakaran and urged him to reconsider quitting the NDA. "TTV Dhinakaran is a very important leader in Tamil Nadu politics. I believe he will reconsider his decision," Mr Annamalai said.

AIADMK's Stand

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, however, downplayed Mr Sengottaiyan's ultimatum and said the decision on re-admitting expelled leaders rests solely with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. He said Mr Sengottaiyan's views were only a "request through the media" and that EPS would take a call "at the appropriate time and communicate it to everyone".

The AIADMK had seen a leadership tussle after J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. Ms Sasikala, who briefly took over, dethroned then chief minister OPS and gave EPS the top post, before being jailed in a disproportionate assets case. EPS later joined hands with OPS to expel her, but eventually sidelined him as well, consolidating power as the party's sole leader.

The 2026 Assembly elections are seen as make-or-break for the AIADMK and EPS.

Once a dominant force under Jayalalithaa, the party has struggled to regain ground, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu, where the absence of leaders OPS, Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran - influential among the Thevar community - has weakened its prospects.

Though the party has revived ties with the BJP, no major parties have joined the grouping, while the ruling DMK has its formidable alliance intact.