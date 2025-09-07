"Childish Act": Expelled AIADMK Leaders As KA Sengottaiyan Removed From Party Posts

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday removed senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan from all party posts, inviting sharp criticism from the expelled leaders. Mr Sengottaiyan, an eight-time MLA, on Friday had set an ultimatum to Mr Palaniswami to initiate steps to bring about a unification among the expelled leaders within 10 days.

Former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) termed EPS's move "the height of dictatorship".

"Edappadi Palaniswami's decision to remove Sengottaiyan is seen as a dictatorial act. The people will teach him a lesson," he said.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also reacted sharply, stating that the decision would prove to be a "setback for EPS, not Sengottaiyan."

Ousted former interim general secretary of AIADMK VK Sasikala, in a strongly worded statement, described the move as "childish and against the party's welfare."

"Removing Sengottaiyan from the party post is a very childish act. It does not serve the interest of the party," she said.

The BJP, which will fight the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election in alliance with the AIADMK, said the matter was an "internal party conflict," while reiterating its hopes for a united AIADMK.

"I have long been saying that all should unite for a common goal - to defeat the DMK. As far as the Sengottaiyan issue is concerned, it is an internal matter of AIADMK, and we cannot interfere," state BJP President Nayinar Nagendhiran said.

Mr Sengottaiyan himself responded cautiously, expressing disappointment at not being consulted. "As a democratic party, they should have sought clarification, but they didn't."

Hinting at further developments, the former Tamil Nadu minister added, "Some spoke to me over the phone. I can't reveal more now. Time will tell everything."

AIADMK, however, affirmed that Mr Palaniswami's decision was final, stressing that the party operates with "military-like discipline."