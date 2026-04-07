AI Cameras, Poll Cancellation For Booth Capturing Among Poll Body's Plans For Bengal

Elections in West Bengal have for long been shadowed by violence but this time, the Election Commission is drawing a hard line. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has assured voters of a fear-free process, promising polls that are violence-free, intimidation-free, and devoid of bogus voting, booth capturing, or any form of manipulation.

Behind the scenes, the poll body is preparing for strict enforcement. Polling and presiding officers have been put on high alert, with clear instructions: Zero tolerance for violations.

In a major step, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor polling stations in real time. If cameras are switched off or any suspicious activity is detected, repolling can be ordered immediately.

The Commission is also ready to invoke Section 58A of the Representation of the People Act, which allows it to cancel polls in case of booth capturing.

If reports from the Returning Officer confirm malpractice, voting can be declared void and fresh elections ordered.

Sources say if disruptions continue even during repolling, entire constituencies could face countermanded elections -- meaning the voting process will take place at a later date.

Insiders warn that Bengal could see a higher number of repolls this time compared to previous elections. Tentative dates suggest repolling for the first phase may happen on April 25 and 27, and for the second phase on May 1 and 3, because after the polling, officers make report and based on that report repolling take place next day.

To tighten security, the Commission has already reshuffled top officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Home Secretary, Kolkata Police Commissioner, and several senior police officers.

Security deployment is also at an all-time high, with around 2,400 CAPF companies being stationed across the state making it one of the largest election security operations in recent years.

Under Section 57 of the Representation of the People Act, the EC can also adjourn polls in case of riots, natural disasters, or official complaints.

While states like Bihar recently saw peaceful elections without repolls, the Commission is leaving nothing to chance this time -- especially in West Bengal, along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.