Ahmedabad-Mumbai Passenger Train To Supply Milk To Maharashtra

The Rail Milk Tanker will contain around 44,000 litres of milk. (Representational image)

Amidst the ongoing 'milk blockage' in Maharashtra, special arrangements have been made for the supply of milk to Mumbai.

According to a Western Railways statement, to mitigate the problems faced by the citizens, milk tankers will be attached to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central passenger train.

The Gujarat Dairy Development Corporation Limited has asked the Western Railways to make provisions for transportation of additional supply of milk through trains.

Taking into account the shortage of milk faced by the state, provision has been made to attach two containers per trip and a total of 12 tankers of milk from the aforementioned train.

The Rail Milk Tanker will contain around 44,000 litres of milk and will be attached from Anand district in Gujarat to Mumbai Central.

This step will reduce the scarcity to some extent.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna (SSS), a farmers' organisation, have asked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra to give dairy farmers a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk.

On Monday, the workers of SSS stopped vehicles near Pune and spilt milk on the road, thereby preventing it from being supplied to nearby cities.

They even set ablaze a truck of Rajhans Milk Shop in Malegaon while demanding a price hike for milk farmers.