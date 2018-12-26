Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Appoints In-Charges For 17 States

Gordhan Zadaphia, a Gujarat leader and once a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made in-charge of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

All India | | Updated: December 26, 2018 21:50 IST
BJP is likely to face a tough challenge in UP from a prospective alliance of the SP and the BSP. (File)


New Delhi: 

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday appointed the party's in-charges for the Lok Sabha polls for 17 states, drafting Union minister Prakash Javadekar for steering the campaign in Rajasthan and Thawarchand Gehlot, another minister, for Uttarakhand.

Mr Zadaphia, along with Dushyant Gautam, who is a party vice president, and Narottam Mishra, who is from Madhya Pradesh, will take charge of the politically crucial state, where the BJP is likely to face a tough challenge from a prospective alliance of the SP and the BSP.

BJP general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Anil Jain have been assigned Bihar and Chhattisgarh respectively, according to a statement.

Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Mahendra Singh and OP Mathur will be in-charge of Assam and Gujarat respectively, the statement said.

The BJP has also appointed in-charges and co-incharges for several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana and Sikkim among others.

