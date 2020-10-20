After Kamal Nath's Letter On 'Item' Jibe, Shivraj Chouhan's Fresh Attack

Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath after a clarification was issued by him over his ''item'' remark.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was attending an election rally on Monday where he issued the remarks on the Congress leader.

"What happened to you former CM Kamal Nath. You are 74-yr-old and I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi...When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an item including himself" Mr Chouhan said.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had written to Mr Chouhan stating he had not said anything disrespectful against BJP candidate Imarti Devi, claiming that the word could be used in many different contexts.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item remark" at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

This came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the ''derogatory remarks'' made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje when he made the remarks. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.