After Congress, Siddaramaiah App Does Vanishing Act Amid Data Breach Row

The Siddaramaiah app was run by the state government and promised to connect the chief minister to the people.
On clicking the links that come up on a Google search, a message reads, "This content is not available in your country yet. We're working to bring the content you love to more countries as quickly as possible. Please check back again soon."
French security researcher Baptiste Robert, who is known by his Twitter username Elliot Alderson, said that the name, phone number, date of birth, gender of a user is sent to a private company.
"1/ People asked me if this tweet is true or not. Let's talk about this app," Alderson tweeted.
"2/ Every time, I open the app I have this pop up: "Internet speed is too slow". As a consequence, I was unable to make a dynamic analysis and so confirm the tweet above," he said.
3/ I decompiled the app and found this code in the registration method. During the registration, the name, phone number, date of birth, gender of the user is send to https://t.co/mYIwWi6Pf1. pic.twitter.com/PX2TdMAXnS- Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 29, 2018
On March 26, the Congress party appeared to have taken their app 'With INC' off the Google Store. A cursory search for the app on Apple App Store also failed to throw up any results. The Congress denied collecting any personal data through the INC app and said it had been defunct for some time.
CommentsCambridge Analytica scandal, which involves the mining of personal data of Facebook users by the research group to help political parties. Over the past few days, a whistleblower has revealed details of Cambridge Analytica's work in India with multiple parties. He also named the Congress as a client of the firm before a UK parliamentary committee.
(with inputs from ANI)