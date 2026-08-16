After Cockroaches In Mumbai, Rat Found In Blinkit Ice Cream Freezer In Thane

As quick-commerce platforms become a go-to option for everything, from groceries to ice cream, customers increasingly trust them to maintain high standards of food storage and hygiene. However, a recent incident at a Blinkit store in Maharashtra's Thane district has raised fresh questions about whether those standards are being followed.

A rat was allegedly spotted running inside an ice cream freezer at a Blinkit store in Kalyan's Godrej Hill area in Thane, prompting concerns over food safety and calls for action by authorities.

According to reports, the incident came to light when a group of youngsters visited the store to buy ice cream. While browsing through the freezer stocked with packaged products, they were stunned to find a rat running around inside the compartment, close to the food items.

Recognising the potential health risk, the youngsters recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The footage has since sparked outrage among local residents, with many demanding strict action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against the store.

Concerns Over Hygiene Standards

The incident comes at a time when food safety authorities have already been scrutinising facilities linked to quick-commerce platforms across Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licences of 14 establishments associated with Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart following a state-wide inspection drive. Officials inspected 86 establishments involved in the storage, sale and delivery of food through online platforms and found several food safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA issued 60 improvement notices and also ordered the temporary suspension of operations at one facility. Of the 14 suspended licences, five belonged to facilities linked to Blinkit, five to Zepto and two to Instamart.

One of the facilities that came under FDA scrutiny was a Blinkit-linked establishment in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

During the inspection, officials found inadequate drainage and waste-disposal arrangements, issues related to temperature control for frozen products, unprotected lighting fixtures in an unpacked-food storage area and poor housekeeping practices.

The facility was classified as non-compliant after scoring 34 out of 74, or 46 per cent, during the inspection.

Officials also reported a cockroach infestation at the facility. Damaged ceilings and flooring were noticed, while food items were not being stored with proper segregation, according to inspection findings.

At another Blinkit-linked facility in Malad West, inspectors suspended the establishment's FSSAI licence after identifying multiple violations.

Officials found that the chiller room was operating at 6 degrees Celsius, which they said was above the prescribed temperature. The facility was also unable to produce medical examination records for around 40 food handlers.

Several workers were reportedly found without basic protective gear such as gloves, aprons and headgear.

(With inputs from Amjad Khan)