After 1 Kg Gold Found In Air Hostess' Rectum, More Flight Crew To Be Probed

An air hostess from Kolkata was arrested over smuggling nearly 1 Kg gold. (Representational)

After arresting two cabin crew members of Air India Express for allegedly smuggling gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified the probe suspecting role of more crew members in the crime.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI arrested 26-year-old air hostess Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata and a member of the cabin crew on the flight from Muscat, in the early hours of Friday.

She was taken into custody after 960 grams of gold concealed in a compound form was found in her rectum.

The DRI had also picked up her senior colleague - Sohail, who is from Kannur, and is suspected to be the key person in the smuggling of gold.

After getting some fresh leads, the DRI intensified the probe as it suspected the involvement of several other cabin crew members in smuggling gold.

More details awaited.

