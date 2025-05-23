Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Northeast Over 10 Years

The Adani Group has announced a significant additional investment of Rs 50,000 crore - taking the total to Rs 1 Lakh crore - across the Northeast over the next 10 years, spanning across many sectors including green energy, roads and highways, and digital infrastructure. The announcement was made by Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group at the 'Rising Northeast Summit' on Friday.

"Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India's growth story is unfolding. A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction. I announce that Adani Group will invest an additional 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years," Mr Adani said.

He added, "Our focus will span green energy - including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads and highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres. But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement."

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fostering growth in the Northeast, Mr Adani said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister, when you said 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First', you gave the Northeast its wake-up call. 65 personal visits, 6.2 lakh crore of investments since 2014, doubling the road network to 16,000 km, doubling the number of airports to 18 - this is not just a policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking, your belief systems, your convictions in a 'Sabka Saath, Saka Vikas'."

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, we will walk in step with your vision. To all brothers and sisters of Northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, your dignity, and your destiny," Mr Adani said.

This comes three months after the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

Highlighting PM Modi's role in fostering investment-driven economic growth, Mr Adani had drawn parallels between Assam's economic aspirations and the success of Gujarat's investment ecosystem. He also credited PM Modi's vision, which started with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003, as the catalyst that inspired states across India to adopt similar strategies.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)