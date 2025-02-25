Adani Group To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In Assam Across Multiple Sectors

The Adani Group has announced a significant investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

The announcement was made by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, during the investors' summit, Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati

Expressing his commitment to the state's development, Gautam Adani said, "It is this vision of progress that we are eager to be part of. Therefore, it is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group's commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam."

He emphasized that the group's investments would contribute to the state's growth and strengthen its economic potential.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fostering investment-driven economic growth, Mr Adani drew parallels between Assam's economic aspirations and the success of Gujarat's investment ecosystem.

He credited PM Modi's vision, which started with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003, as the catalyst that inspired states across India to adopt similar strategies.

"Standing here, I cannot help but reflect that it all began in 2003 with a resurgence in Gujarat. Your vision evolved into the iconic Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. What started as a spark has now ignited a national movement, inspiring every state to adopt the power of investment-driven economic transformations," Mr Adani remarked.

Mr Adani also spoke about the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Assam, paying tribute to the revered Kamakhya Temple and the mighty Brahmaputra River.

He compared the transformational journey of Assam to the river's ability to carve its own path, saying, "Every time I set foot in this sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, I am captivated by its nature and limitless beauty. Just as the mighty river Brahmaputra reshaped the landscape of this state to carve its own path, I must say that it is our Honorable Prime Minister who has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all."

The massive investment commitment by the Adani Group is expected to boost Assam's infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and enhance the state's economic landscape. With significant projects in key sectors, the Adani Group aims to play a crucial role in Assam's development journey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)