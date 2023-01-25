Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Court Again Over Dubai Trip

Jacqueline Fernandez is being probed in aRs 200 crore money laundering case. (File)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved an application in a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30, to attend the PepsiCo India conference. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a response on the application. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik on Wednesday granted time to the ED and fixed the matter for January 27 hearing.

Ms Fernandez on Wednesday withdrew her earlier application seeking to travel to Dubai as her travel programme was rescheduled.

The plea stated Ms Fernandez has been invited to attend the PepsiCo India Conference in Dubai as a star performer for a concert scheduled on Sunday, January 29.

Ms Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning.

Ms Fernandez is a Sri Lankan mational living in India since 2009. She had earlier stated that being a renowned actor, she is invited for events, press conferences, and rehearsals.

"The applicant has always joined the investigation before the Enforcement Directorate and remains present in all court proceedings, following law of the land. She earlier stated that she is ready and willing to abide by any such conditions that this Court may deem fit to impose if the prayer sought for is granted, in accordance with the law," the plea said,

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday also filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pinki Irani in connection with investigation in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to Delhi Police, Mumbai-based Pinky Irani is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Ms Fernandez.

The fresh supplementary also mentioned the progress in probe through the recording of various statements including those of Ms Fernandez, actor Nora Fatehi, etc.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi Singh after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. He reportedly persuaded Aditi Singh to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by Delhi Police last September for their alleged role in the cheating case.

