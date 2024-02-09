Abhishek Ghosalkar: 5 Facts About Team Thackeray Leader Shot Dead On Facebook Live

Abhishek Ghosalkar was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai on Thursday during a Facebook Live by a local activist, Mauris Noronha, who also ended his own life.
5 Facts About Abhishek Ghosalkar
Abhishek Ghosalkar was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Abhishek Ghosalkar, 40, was a former corporator.
Mr Ghosalkar was the Director of the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank.
He married Tejasvee Darekar in 2013.
His father, Vinod Ghosalkar, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014. He has also served as the corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.