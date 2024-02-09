Abhishek Ghosalkar: 5 Facts About Team Thackeray Leader Shot Dead On Facebook Live

Abhishek Ghosalkar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, was shot dead in Mumbai during a Facebook Live by local activist Mauris Noronha.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai on Thursday during a Facebook Live by a local activist, Mauris Noronha, who also ended his own life.

5 Facts About Abhishek Ghosalkar

  1. Abhishek Ghosalkar was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

  2. Abhishek Ghosalkar, 40, was a former corporator.

  3. Mr Ghosalkar was the Director of the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank.

  4. He married Tejasvee Darekar in 2013.

  5. His father, Vinod Ghosalkar, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014. He has also served as the corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.



