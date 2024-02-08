On Facebook Live, Team Thackeray Leader's Son Shot Dead In Mumbai

Abhishek Ghosalkar, the son of a Shiv Sena UBT leader, was shot by a man with while doing a Facebook live with him. The attacker then turned the gun on himself. The shooting was caught on camera during the Facebook live. Mr Ghosalkar and his attacker are both dead. The shooting took place within the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area, said an official.

Mr Ghosalkar was the son of Vinod Ghosalkar, a former councillor of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

The attack apparently took place at the office of Mauris Noronha, popularly known as Mauris Bhai, where Mr Ghosalkar had gone.

The two had patched up recently after some disagreement and Mr Ghosalkar was invited to his office for an event which was being webcast. The motive of the shooting is not clear yet.

"Now I have received information that bullets have been fired on Abhishek Ghosalkar... How many days should we bear it? Maharashtra is not only getting defamed by this, people are also feeling scared. The most important thing is that the industry will not come to Maharashtra, such a situation has arisen in the state," said Aaditya Thackeray, former state minister and the son of Uddhav Thackeray.

The murder of Mr Ghosalkar comes days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a leader of the Eknath Shinde faction, Mahesh Gaikwad.