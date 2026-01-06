Case Against Andhra Temple Staff For New Year Dance Inside Premises

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case against five staff members of the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra after videos showing them dancing to film songs and item numbers inside temple-related premises went viral on social media.

The Mallikarjuna Annasatra is a free food service centre attached to the Srisailam temple. Police said the incident took place during New Year celebrations, following which a case was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the case was registered after a complaint was filed by Chief Security Officer Babu. An inquiry was then initiated against the Annasatra staff for violating temple rules and provisions of the Endowments Act.

“The accused staff members are alleged to have performed vulgar dances within the premises of the sacred pilgrimage centre, which hurt the religious sentiments of devotees,” the temple authority said.

Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer Srinivas Rao said that dancing or recording reels inside the temple or its associated premises is strictly prohibited. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating temple norms.

“Despite clear instructions from temple authorities, the staff allegedly ignored rules and decorum during the New Year period, causing outrage among devotees,” the temple authority said.

Responding to the incident, Mallikarjuna Annasatra Chairman Shyam said the actions of the staff had hurt the religious feelings of devotees. He confirmed that disciplinary action has been taken and that all five staff members have been removed from their duties following the inquiry.