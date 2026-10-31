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AAP's First Punjab List: Bhagwant Mann From Dhuri, Jailed Minister Gets Ticket

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of 40 candidates. Punjab Assembly elections are expected around Feb-March next year.

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AAP's First Punjab List: Bhagwant Mann From Dhuri, Jailed Minister Gets Ticket

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released first list of its candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls scheduled early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is part of the list of 40 candidates for 2027 assembly polls. The chief minister will contest from the Dhuri seat again.

The party had held a high-level meeting on candidates selection at the residence AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Friday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will contest from Kotkapura.

Interestingly the list also has the name of jailed Minister Sanjeev Arora who will contest from Ludhiana West. Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May this year in an alleged money laundering case and is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram. 

The case involves an alleged ₹100 crore to ₹157.12 crore money laundering and fake GST billing racket linked to Hampton Sky Realty Limited (where Arora was a former CMD), featuring bogus exports and shell companies. The AAP has dismissed the charges as political vendetta by the BJP-led Centre.

Chief Minister Mann said that releasing the candidate list early shows party's confidence in its work.

"Announcement is a symbol of our strong preparation, transparency, and unwavering confidence in the work we have done," he posted on X.

Kejriwal wished the party's candidate after the release of the list.

The elections are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling schedule. 

AAP has 95 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Full List of AAP Candidates:

  1. Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)
  2. Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
  3. Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar
  4. Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu
  5. Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun
  6. Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann
  7. Kartarpur - Balkar Singh
  8. Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman
  9. Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
  10. Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa
  11. Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal
  12. Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri
  13. Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria
  14. Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha
  15. S.A.S. Nagar - Kulwant Singh
  16. Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai
  17. Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring
  18. Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura
  19. Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola
  20. Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu
  21. Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi
  22. Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora
  23. Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga
  24. Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura
  25. Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur
  26. Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand
  27. Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora
  28. Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos
  29. Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy
  30. Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna
  31. Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
  32. Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan
  33. Jaitu - Amolak Singh
  34. Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur
  35. Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali
  36. Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke
  37. Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori
  38. Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra
  39. Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann
  40. Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli

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