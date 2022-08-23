Union Minister Anurag Thakur Calls AAP A 'Party Of Liars'

Union minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the "Kejriwal model" of governance has failed. (File)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the AAP a party of liars, claiming that the “Kejriwal model” of governance has failed.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of liars and whatever Manish Sisodia has said about the BJP is completely false. The BJP did not give him any offer,” he said, responding to queries by reporters on allegations by Delhi's deputy chief minister.

Mr Sisodia had linked the recent raid at his home in connection with an alleged excise scam to his "refusal” to accept a BJP “offer” that he would be made the Delhi CM if he quits Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Mr Thakur alleged that the AAP has connections with the liquor mafia and said that Sisodia has failed to respond on the “liquor scam” in Delhi.

He said that the Kejriwal model – a reference to the AAP's constant claim about its governments in Delhi and Punjab – has completely failed.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls this year-end and the AAP is posturing as the main rival to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Thakur said the BJP national leadership will decide the candidates for the assembly polls. He said elections would be fought on development and good governance and the BJP's “double-engine government” would come to power again.

The Information and Broadcasting minister admitted there may be some dissatisfaction among the BJP members when leaders from other parties join it. But the organisation would discuss such issues and they would be resolved, he said, referring to opposition leaders joining its ranks ahead of the polls.

Thakur said the state government has been working to contain the drug mafia and protect young people. The minister talked to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Hamirpur's Bumbloo village.

Thakur is in Himachal Pradesh to take part in events celebrating 75 years of the formation of the state, an anniversary that falls next year. The state had begun celebrating the 75 years of its formation. The Commissioner's province of Himachal Pradesh came into being on April 15, 1948. It became a state in 1971.

