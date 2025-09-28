AAP Launches 'Goa Doesn't Want BJP's <i>Gundaraj</i>' Campaign, Slams Rising Crime, Land Grabs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a major statewide campaign in Goa, vowing to free the state from what it calls the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Gundaraj", a reign of fear, crime, and lawlessness.

Branded as "Goa Doesn't Want BJP's Gundaraj," the campaign directly challenges the ruling party and positions itself as the collective voice of Goans seeking safety, justice, and accountability.

AAP leaders said that Goa, once celebrated for peace and harmony, has witnessed a steady decline under BJP's governance. Official Goa Police records back their claim: serious crimes in the state have risen by 38 per cent in six years. In 2017, around 2,900 cases were registered, but by 2024, the figure had crossed 4,050. Crimes against women alone surged by over 40 per cent, with the past year recording more than 120 murders or attempted murders, 350 assaults on women, and over 800 incidents of theft and robbery.

AAP has also accused the government of large-scale land transfers. Official records show that over 3,200 acres of public and community land have been handed over to private companies and builders in recent years, often without the consent of local communities. The party alleges that this is leading to the erosion of Goa's land rights and cultural identity.

The party says that more than 250 assaults on social and political workers were reported in the last two years, with growing incidents of attacks on activists. These figures, AAP says, indicate a breakdown of law and order and a climate of fear across the state.

Infrastructure is another focus of the campaign. Nearly 72 per cent of Goa's roads are reported to be in urgent need of repair. Repeated flooding during monsoons highlights poor planning and inadequate maintenance. AAP's earlier road condition campaign had drawn over 50,000 signatures from citizens demanding government action.

The campaign presents the upcoming election as a turning point for Goa.

On one side is the BJP, accused of enabling crime, land grabs, and Gundaraj. On the other, AAP positions itself as an alternative that promises peace, law, transparency, and people-led governance.

The next Goa Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held by February 2027. This election will determine the composition of the 9th Goa Legislative Assembly, with all 40 seats up for election.