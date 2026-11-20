The Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to halt the entire Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment process has triggered a fresh political confrontation in the state, with the main Opposition party Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accusing Bhagwant Mann's AAP government of corruption.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh termed the court's decision "a major victory for the state's youth", saying it vindicated the concerns repeatedly raised by aspirants over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He questioned why the government and the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had failed to address candidates' complaints despite repeated representations.

Pointing out that 331 posts were advertised and 751 candidates were shortlisted for the next stage after the mains examination results were declared, Pargat Singh said the Congress would continue its fight for a fair recruitment process.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer to the youth of Punjab as to why his government failed to take timely action on the serious questions raised over the recruitment process," Pargat Singh said.

The SAD also escalated its attack, with senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanding a CBI probe into what he termed a Rs 100-crore recruitment scam. He also sought the immediate resignation of PPSC Chairman Maj Gen Vinayak Saini (retd) and the commission's members, alleging an attempt to cover up irregularities.

Addressing a press conference alongside petitioning candidates, Majithia alleged that examination paper seals were broken, candidates were seated in suspicious clusters, and some were accommodated separately to facilitate their selection. He claimed only an independent CBI investigation could establish the truth.

"Bhagwant Mann even compounded his sin by not ordering a probe into the case himself, and by trying to defend it by hiring top private lawyers to defend the government. If he has any shame, he should resign," he said.

Candidates also raised questions over changes in the Punjabi language eligibility criteria, alleged participation of ineligible applicants, and the conduct of the preliminary examination. They said they had approached the court after their complaints and requests for a meeting with the chief minister failed to get a satisfactory response.

The court has stayed the entire recruitment process, issued notices to the concerned parties and sought the complete recruitment record. The next hearing is scheduled for December 16.

Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the Bhagwant Mann government respects every judicial institution. He said the state's recruitment for government jobs has been transparent, and that more than 71,000 jobs have been given "honestly" so far. Arora added that the government would "firmly" present its case against the stay order.