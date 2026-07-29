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Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026 Registration Extended Till August 3 For 500 Vacancies

UPPSC has extended the last date for PCS 2026 applications to August 3, with 500 vacancies available for graduates aged 21 to 40.

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Uttar Pradesh PCS 2026 Registration Extended Till August 3 For 500 Vacancies
Applicants should submit forms early and monitor the UPPSC website for updates.
  • UPPSC extended the PCS exam 2026 application deadline to August 3, 2026
  • Candidates must register online through the UPPSC site before applying
  • The recruitment drive will fill 500 vacancies across various services
What is the exam pattern for the UPPSC 2026 recruitment?

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their online application through the official UPPSC website until August 3, 2026.

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 500 vacancies. The application process began on June 25, 2026, along with the release of the official notification under Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2026.

Before filling out the application form, candidates must complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, as it is mandatory for online registration.

Important Dates

  • Notification released: June 25, 2026
  • Online application started: June 25, 2026
  • Last date to pay the examination fee and submit the application: August 3, 2026
  • Last date to make corrections in the application and complete fee reconciliation: August 10, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2026. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per Uttar Pradesh government rules.

Also Read | ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 244 Posts; Apply Here

Application Fee

The application fee varies by category:

  • UR/OBC/EWS: Rsm125
  • SC/ST: Rs 65
  • Ex-servicemen: Rs 65
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 25 (online processing fee only)

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also keep checking the official UPPSC website for the latest announcements related to the examination schedule and recruitment process.

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