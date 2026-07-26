UPPSC Recruitment 2026: Provincial Civil Services Registration Closing Tomorrow, Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, July 27, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined State and Upper Subordinate Services Examination can submit their application through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, before the deadline. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 500 vacancies in various Group A and Group B posts across Uttar Pradesh government departments. The final number of vacancies may change based on administrative requirements.

UPPSC PCS 2026 Registration: OTR Is Mandatory

Candidates must complete the One-Time Registration process before applying. OTR may take up to 72 hours for the registration to become active. So, candidates will not be able to access or submit the online application form without a valid OTR number. Candidates should also keep digital and printed copies of their OTR details.

How to Apply for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026?

The following are the steps to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official UPPSC portal at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link for PCS recruitment on the homepage.

Fill in personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the examination fee.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

Direct Link Here

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will have to submit self-attested copies of their educational, category, and other supporting documents during the Main Examination stage. Any claim without valid documents will not be accepted by the commission.

The recruitment includes several important government posts such as Assistant Labour Commissioner, Labour Enforcement Officer, Food Safety Officer, District Probation Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Senior Lecturer (DIET), Assistant Director of Education (Inspection), and Principal in Government Intermediate Colleges. Some posts will be filled through a written examination and interview, while others require only a written examination.