Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online Till July 27, Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, till July 27, 2026.

Before filling out the application form, candidates must complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process and obtain their OTR number. The commission has also opened the correction window for submitted applications till August 3, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 500 vacancies across various administrative and allied services in the state.

UPPSC PCS Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the UPPSC PCS 2026 examination below:

Online Application Begins: June 25, 2026

June 25, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online: July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment: July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 Application Correction/Modification Last Date: August 3, 2026

How to Apply for UPPSC PCS 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done.

Log in using the OTR number and authenticate through OTP or password.

Fill in the required educational and personal details.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Review the application form and submit it.

Download and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates aspiring for administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh should complete the UPPSC PCS 2026 application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Applicants are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and keep all required documents ready before submission.