UPPSC Releases Provincial Civil Services 2024 Marks; Download Scorecards By June 15

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the marks download facility for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can now check their scorecards on the official website during the limited access period.

According to the commission, the marks download window is active from June 10 to June 15, 2026. This facility is available for applicants under Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2024, which was issued for filling 220 posts in administrative and technical services.

Download your marksheet here

Candidates who reached the final stage of the selection process, including the interview round held between February 16 and March 20, 2026, can now view their marks along with their selection and eligibility status. The final result of the examination had already been declared on March 30, 2026.

The PCS 2024 recruitment cycle began on January 1, 2024, and registrations closed on January 29, 2024. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, followed by the mains examination held from June 29 to July 2, 2025. The mains result was announced on February 4, 2026.

To download their marksheets, candidates need to visit the official UPPSC website and log in using their credentials within the given timeframe. After June 15, the link will be deactivated.

The recruitment drive covers a wide range of posts requiring different educational qualifications, including degrees in arts, science, law, commerce, engineering, and agriculture. Candidates are advised to download and save their marksheets for future reference before the deadline.