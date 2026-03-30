Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Joint Director's Son Clears UPPSC PCS 2024 In First Attempt

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final results of the PCS 2024 examination late Sunday night. This year six women candidates secured positions in the top ten.

Neha Panchal secured the first rank, emerging as the overall topper. She was followed by Ananya Trivedi in second place, while Abhay Pratap Singh secured the third position.

Among the many success stories, the journey of Shivam Vishwakarma from Prayagraj stands out. Shivam secured the 58th rank in the OBC category and has been selected as an Assistant Commissioner (GST). His achievement is particularly noteworthy as he succeeded in his very first attempt.

Shivam comes from an academically strong family. His father, RN Vishwakarma, is currently serving as Joint Director of Secondary Education in Prayagraj, while his mother, Pratibha Vishwakarma, is a teacher. His elder sister is an Assistant Professor of English. Shivam completed his schooling in Prayagraj and had earlier secured seventh rank in the state in the UP Board Intermediate examination in 2015.

An engineering graduate from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Shivam credited his success to consistent hard work, studying 10 to 12 hours daily, along with the support of his family and teachers. Currently, he is in Lucknow appearing for the PCS Mains 2025 examination.

According to the commission, a total of 932 candidates have been declared successful against 947 vacancies across 24 different services. Among them, 613 are men and 319 are women. A few positions remain vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

The interview process was conducted between February 26 and March 23, 2026, after 2,719 candidates qualified for the personality test stage. The commission has stated that detailed marks and category-wise cut-offs will be released soon on its official website.

The announcement of the results has sparked celebrations across Uttar Pradesh, with inspiring stories of determination and perseverance continuing to emerge from successful candidates.