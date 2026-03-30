UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result Out: Neha Panchal Tops, Six Women In Top 10

UPPSC PCS Final Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (UPPSC 2024) late Sunday night. Neha Panchal secured the top position, with Ananya Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh taking second place and Abhay Pratap Singh finishing third.

Women candidates made a strong mark this year, with six featuring in the top 10, including four from Uttar Pradesh. Out of 947 posts across 24 categories, 932 have been successfully filled, while one post of Vyavasthadhikari and 14 posts of Vyavasthapak remain vacant due to lack of suitable candidates. The selection result is available on the Commission's official website.

The list of top performers includes Neha Panchal, Ananya Trivedi, Abhay Pratap Singh, Anamika Mishra, Neha Singh, Deepti Verma, Pooja Tiwari, Anurag Pandey and Shubham Singh.

Read official notification here

According to UPPCS Secretary Ashok Kumar, details regarding candidates' marks and category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks will soon be published on the Commission's official website. He also stated that out of the 932 selected candidates, 613 are men and 319 are women, giving women a success rate of 34.22 per cent.

As per the official notification, the interviews for the UPPSC were held between February 26 and March 23, during which 21 candidates remained absent.

The Commission further stated that candidates whose results are marked as PROV are required to submit the necessary documents within the prescribed date, and failure to do so will lead to cancellation of their application or selection.