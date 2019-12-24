'Trolls Lose': Aaditya Thackeray On Man Alleging Attack By Sena Workers

Aaditya Thackeray said the reaction of the Sena workers was because the man's remarks angered them.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has reacted to a Mumbai man's allegation that he was thrashed and his head was shaved by Shiv Sena workers after he wrote against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. Hiramai Tiwari, a resident of Wadala, said he had commented on the Chief Minister comparing the anti-citizenship law protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA," Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

Aaditya Thackeray, the 29-year-old MLA from Mumbai's Worli, said he understands that the "reaction (of Sena workers) was because (the man's) remarks angered them".

In a message to Sena workers, he wrote: "I say, let's follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let's win people, trolls lose anyway."

On December 17, Uddhav Thackeray had compared police action at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university to the massacre in Punjab during the British rule. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like yuva (youth) bomb. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students," Mr Thackeray had said.

His statement came after several students were left injured last week during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi.

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and shaved my head," Hiramai Tiwari told news agency ANI.

"I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise... I demand strict action in the case," he said.

Shiv Sena sources said the party is focusing on good governance and such incidents are unfortunate. "It diverts attention from real issues facing the state. The party is going to reach out to workers asking them to refrain from being provoked and distracted from real issues," a Sena leader said.