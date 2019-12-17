'Reminded Of Jallianwala Bagh': Uddhav Thackeray On Crackdown On Students

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, condemned the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia University on Sunday and said the incident reminded him of "Jallianwala Bagh", one of the single worst massacres during India's independence movement.

"I am reminded of Jallianwala Bagh firing... Youth power is a bomb. Don't ignite it," Uddhav Thackeray said in the Maharashtra assembly today, criticizing the central government led by former ally BJP over the citizenship protests and the violence on Sunday night.

Hundreds of unarmed people gathered for a discourse at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar were killed in 1919 by the army then commanded by British officer General Reginald Dyer.