Team Uddhav Leaders Meet Maharashtra Governor, Seek Action Against Ministers

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday continued their offense against the Maharashtra government, with senior leaders Anil Parab and Ambadas Danve among others, meeting Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan to demand immediate action against a group of ministers and MLAs over what they called "gross misconduct" and "serious ethical violations".

"The conduct of certain ministers and MLAs is not only shameful but it also erodes the dignity of the Assembly itself," said senior MLC Ambadas Danve. He pointed to what he called dangerous and irresponsible statements made by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and questioned the silence of the top leadership. "These aren't just slips of the tongue. These are dangerous signals."

Among the others named during the interaction with the Governor were BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, accused of making communal statements; Sandipan Ghumare, against whom complaints have been filed; and Sanjay Shirsath, whose alleged involvement in a suspicious cash incident at VITS hotel was brought up again.

"Even Gopichand Padalkar said Christians should be beaten. And members of the Sambhaji Brigade are being attacked. What kind of governance is this?" Mr Danve asked.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the political heat generated by the meeting, acknowledged the situation but hit out at the opposition for politicising it.

"Yes, some statements have been insensitive, and mistakes may have been made, but creating an entire narrative to target the government is not justified. The public is watching, not just us, but them too," the Chief Minister said.

At the centre of the opposition's demands is Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, who the UBT claims is linked to a dance bar, named after his mother, that has been raided multiple times.

"He owns a dance bar that has been raided three times. What message does this send to the people? He has no moral right to continue in office," said UBT leader Sushma Andhare.

The honey trap case, another controversy that has rocked the political circles in Maharashtra, was also raised during the meeting. Andhare expressed concern for the safety of Prafulla Lodha, an accused in the case who has been arrested. "Even his life could be in danger," she warned. She claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab had submitted several pieces of electronic evidence, pen drives and other devices, to the Governor. These, she said, contain material implicating Yogesh Kadam and Sanjay Shirsath.

The leaders demanded the resignation of Yogesh Kadam, Girish Mahajan, Sanjay Shirsath, Manikrao Kokate, and Nitesh Rane. They also invoked the legacy of the late Home Minister RR Patil, known for his crackdown on dance bars.

"Even Mr. Shinde knows how hard RR Patil worked to shut them down," said Mr Andhare. "Now, if Shinde is defending those involved in the very things RR Patil stood against, what does that signal?"

Governor Radhakrishnan, according to the delegation, assured them that he was aware of the developments and would take up the matter with the Chief Minister. But the UBT leaders said they remain undeterred. "If the Governor does not act, we will go to the people,and, if needed, to the President of India," said Mr Danve.

With the state cabinet to meet tomorrow, the opposition will be looking forward to the clarification on the serious allegations levelled against at least half a dozen ministers.