MNS Workers Garland Sindhudurg Excise Officer With Liquor Bottles

The workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have started making headlines -- this time using violence against two people -- an excise inspector and the chief of a coaching centre.

At an Excise Office in Sindhudurg, MNS workers were protesting against the illegal sale of liquor had garlanded excise inspector Milind Garud with liquor bottles made in Goa to make the point that Goan liquor continues to be sold. It is illegal to sell liquor from one state to another without a special permit.

They accused the administration of lax management.

The workers said they had written a letter four months ago and provided detailed information about the places of illegal liquor sale in Kudal taluka and the mechanisms behind it, but no action was taken even after four months.

In Kalyan, near Mumbai, they slapped the director of a coaching center and threw a water bottle at him, alleging that the coaching center's fees are high and on top of that the classes are not being taken properly.

The Siddharth Logic Coaching Classes, which has its premises in front of Kalyan Railway Station, prepares students for major competitive exams like MPSC and UPSC.

The MNS workers alleged that the director, Siddharth Singh Chandel, is cheating students.

The MNS - who made headlines with their violence against common people on multiple occasions - have started making its presence felt again as its leader Raj Thackeray draws closer to his estranged cousin, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The had an impromptu meeting on Sunday when Raj Thackeray visited his cousin's house to greet him on his 65th birthday. The meeting had sparked massive speculation about an alliance ahead of the crucial civic elections.

The MNS meanwhile, have been vocal about the language row and a few other issues and have been in the news for targeting several people.

